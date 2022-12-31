IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Ali Velshi

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at age 95, the Vatican announced. His funeral is scheduled to be held on January 5 in St. Peter's Square. NBC's Molly Hunter reports on his life and legacy.Dec. 31, 2022

    Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

