  • ‘A self-cannibalizing party’: House GOP uses ‘alarming’ threats of violence during Speaker chaos

    Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

    A look at Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy and next steps

  • Video shows Biden's phone conversation with released American hostages

  • House historian on GOP chaos: ‘It hasn’t been this bad since before the Civil War’

  • Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

  • Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

  • Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

  • How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

  • Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

  • Fmr. PLO spokesperson: Don't underestimate the 'desire of people to actually be free' 

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

  • Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

  • Ayman: Hamas’ 'extremely sophisticated' attack shows the limits of Israel’s ‘usual deterrent’

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

Ali Velshi

Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

09:08

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi joins Ali Velshi to discuss the representation of the Palestinian people in light of the Palestinian Authority's waning popularity and what the next phase of Palestinian resistance might look like. “To us, elections become part of resistance, part of defying Israel – which wants to maintain the rift between the West Bank and Gaza,” says Dr. Ashrawi.Oct. 21, 2023

