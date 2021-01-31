Fmr GOP Rep. Joe Walsh on current GOP: ‘it’s a conspiracy-believing cult. It's a cult. And as you pointed out, Ali, I helped bring it here. I wasn't alone.’06:30
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh joins Ali Velshi to discuss the state of the Republican party and how it became what it is today. Walsh admits, “tea party people like me came along and we riled up those base voters and then Donald Trump came along, and he lied to them and he radicalized them and now the GOP base voter is radicalized.”