    Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

Ali Velshi

Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

When former 2020 GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh left the Republican party, he vowed to maintain open dialogue with people he disagreed with politically. On the other side of the aisle, progressive podcast host Dean Obeidallah finds it harder to weed out Republicans that aren’t “liars” or “bigots” to host on his show. However, Walsh and Obeidallah do agree on one thing. "I think this is Donald Trump's greatest legacy: the destruction of truth… I still don't believe that people in the middle and people on the left sufficiently understand how dangerous this is,” says Walsh. They join Ali to talk about how to “expose” disinformation without spreading it. Says Obeidallah, “I try to reach the people I can.”Jan. 15, 2022

