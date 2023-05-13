Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza “may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing”

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza is serving 25 years in prison for daring to speak out against Vladimir Putin. William Browder, the head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, knows exactly what Putin is capable of, and has been publicly fighting for his friend Vladimir Kara-Murza. He sees two possibilities, “either the Putin regime falls and he becomes President or Prime Minister…or much more hauntingly, they kill him.”May 13, 2023