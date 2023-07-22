IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Big Oil's Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

Ali Velshi

Big Oil’s Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

06:38

As the globe bakes under some of the longest, hottest heat waves in recorded history, reducing emissions to curb climate change is clearly an existential imperative. But climate change driven by human activity and the burning of fossil fuels has been in the news for more than 110 years. By the 1980’s, Congress was already seriously discussing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. So what happened? Since then, the fossil fuel industry has set out to reshape the narrative surrounding climate change, global warming, and the consequences of burning fossil fuels. It's a decades-long, multi-billion dollar campaign to influence our politics, gaslight people to question scientific consensus, and maintain our addiction to fossil fuels.July 22, 2023

