Ali Velshi

American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

02:59

The State Department confirmed that U.S. diplomats were successfully airlifted out of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum as fighting between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary group has caused over 400 deaths. NBC News' Megan Fitzgerald explains how the evacuation came together and what happens next for 16,000 U.S. citizens who remain in the city. April 23, 2023

