Ali Velshi

A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: “this is coming for blue states”

08:42

Alabama’s Attorney General, in a state that is already enforcing one of the nation's strictest abortion bans that makes no exception for rape or incest, is now asserting his right to criminally prosecute anyone who assists women in traveling to other states for abortions. Whether the abortion would be legal in the state where it's performed would be of no consequence. Legal historian and abortion law scholar Mary Ziegler says nothing like this has been tried since the civil war. “Nobody is safe anywhere,” says Robin Marty, operations director at West Alabama Women’s Center. The fight is in Alabama and southern states now, but “this is coming for blue states.”Sept. 10, 2023

