  • People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

    A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

    Velshi: America’s withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed

  • For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Lord of the Flies” with Historian Rutger Bregman

  • Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

  • “Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

  • The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

  • Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

  • Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Speak,’ with Laurie Halse Anderson

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: “Democrats are getting things done for folks right now”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

  • Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

  • Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

Ali Velshi

A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022

