VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

Books are still being banned in the U.S. in droves. However, it’s much worse in Russia, where publishing something the government doesn’t like can get you killed. That has not stopped Russian American historian and author Yuri Felshtinsky. The co-author of his book “Blowing Up Russia: The Secret Plot to Bring Back KGB Terror”, Alexander Litvinenko, paid the ultimate price for speaking out against Mother Russia: death by radiation poison. He talks to Ali Velshi about what he believes is now “a fascist state” akin to 1939 Germany and why “people are so afraid.”April 10, 2022