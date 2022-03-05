IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

‘Give us a chance to win this war’: Ukrainian Parliament member appeals to NATO

07:07

For 10 days, many Ukrainian civilians have stayed behind to fight for their country, Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik is one of them. She joins Ali Velshi to explain why the danger Ukraine is in “is the beyond of the beyond of the beyond,” and why she is urging NATO to reconsider imposing a no-fly zone. “I know they said no, but I hear ‘not yet,’ because they have to,” Rudik says. “There’s nothing I can do with my rifle when the attack is coming from the air.”March 5, 2022

