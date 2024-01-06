‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

Judge J. Michael Luttig speaks to Ali Velshi about the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the question of Trump’s eligibility and why he believes it will be “one of the most consequential Supreme Court decisions since the founding of the nation.” He also explains what many Americans get wrong about the case and what he expects the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision to be. “The Supreme Court does not want to decide this case and they will likely look for every legitimate way possible to avoid deciding whether the former president is disqualified from the presidency. But there are very, very few, if any, off ramps that would allow the Supreme Court to avoid decision in this case. Indeed, I believe there are none. Section 3 of the Constitution simply couldn't be any clearer."Jan. 6, 2024