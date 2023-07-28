Why Jack Smith waited until now to charge Trump for secret Iran document flaunted on tape

Last month an audio tape of Donald Trump apparently showing a classified document he knew he wasn't allowed to share dominated headlines. But the incident wasn't part of the DOJ's classified documents indictment of Trump... until now. Tali Farhadian Weinstein, former federal and N.Y. state prosecutor, and legal analyst Lisa Rubin talk with Alex Wagner about the matter. July 28, 2023