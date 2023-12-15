IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Thomas's Trumpworld entanglements prompt calls for recusal in Trump Jan. 6 cases

04:03

Questions about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's bias in favor of Trump, and particularly his wife Ginni's advocacy for Trump and his MAGA supporters, have led some Democrats in Congress to call for his recusal in any cases related to Donald Trump and the January 6 insurrection. Alex Wagner reports.Dec. 15, 2023

