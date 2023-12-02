IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

04:22

Leonard Leo, chairman of the Federalist Society and billionaire architect of Donald Trump's conservative Supreme Court, has set a goal of dismantling the federal government's regulatory ability. Melissa Murray, NYU Law professor, reports on the under-the-radar case that could be a key step toward that end, and what the likely-favorable Supreme Court ruling will mean for the functioning of the United States government. Dec. 2, 2023

