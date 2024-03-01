IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Scrambling to keep his fortune from being stripped away, Trump may have gone too far
March 1, 202407:52

Scrambling to keep his fortune from being stripped away, Trump may have gone too far

Alex Wagner looks at some of the desperation moves Donald Trump is taking to address the massive civil judgements against him, as well as some of the complicating factors that are making those penalties especially painful. Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter for The Daily Beast, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on what may be an instance of Trump trying to move some assets out of the reach of New York Attorney General Letitia James. March 1, 2024

