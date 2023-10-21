IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires

  • Chesebro plea deal 'meaningfully more perilous' for Trump, and likely not the last

    Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war

    'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

  • Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

  • 'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'

  • Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge

  • 'This Republican Party is in ruin': Democrats consider price for bailing out floundering GOP

  • Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans

  • 'Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don't lie': NYAG not intimidated by Trump bluster

  • 'Outraged and deeply saddened': Gaza spirals into humanitarian disaster

  • 'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

  • 'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding

  • 'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

Alex Wagner Tonight

Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war

Martin Fletcher, former NBC News Middle East correspondent, talks with Alex Wagner about two members of his extended family, Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were the first Hamas hostages released since mass abductions from Israel two weeks ago, giving hope to families of hundreds more still waiting to learn the fate of their loved ones.Oct. 21, 2023

