    Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril

Alex Wagner Tonight

Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril

Barb McQuade, former U.S. attorney, explain the particular kind of obstruction charge that would be involved in Donald Trump's handling of restricted documents, and how that legal liability could extend to Trump's lawyers as well. Aug. 27, 2022

    Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril

