IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

    08:24

  • Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

    04:15

  • Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election

    02:04

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

  • Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

  • Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?

    10:29

  • Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

    09:04

  • NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6

    06:59

  • Kinzinger: I want to see a semblance of humanity in response to Pelosi attack

    07:36

  • Accused Pelosi attacker hit with federal and state charges

    06:14

  • George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric

    05:02

  • Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins

    03:24

  • Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

    09:04

  • Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    01:41

  • Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • ‘Clarence Thomas could eat a live baby’ and wouldn’t get impeached says Ian Millhiser

    11:33

  • ‘McCarthy is a hollow man’ who ‘sold his soul’ says fmr. GOP rep.

    09:24

  • Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

    02:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions

03:07

Alex Wagner reports on new testimony from new witnesses who were members of the Secret Service on January 6th being given to the January 6th Committee and how the new light shined on the role of the Secret Service on January 6th is raising new questions as quickly as it answers old ones. Nov. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

    08:24

  • Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

    04:15

  • Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election

    02:04

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All