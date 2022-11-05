Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions

- Now Playing
Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions03:07
- UP NEXT
Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel08:24
Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial03:46
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity04:15
Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election02:04
Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial01:45
Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan07:35
Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?10:29
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack09:04
NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 606:59
Kinzinger: I want to see a semblance of humanity in response to Pelosi attack07:36
Accused Pelosi attacker hit with federal and state charges06:14
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric05:02
Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins03:24
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin09:04
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:41
Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker06:31
‘Clarence Thomas could eat a live baby’ and wouldn’t get impeached says Ian Millhiser11:33
‘McCarthy is a hollow man’ who ‘sold his soul’ says fmr. GOP rep.09:24
Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction02:24
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions03:07
- UP NEXT
Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel08:24
Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial03:46
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity04:15
Bombshell leaked emails: Trump lawyers targeted Clarence Thomas to steal election02:04
Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial01:45
Play All