Did Garland blow it? Bottom-up process questioned as Trump deploys stall strategy
March 23, 202408:21
Alex Wagner Tonight

Donald Trump's primary legal strategy across all of his post-presidential cases is to stall and delay as much as possible in the hopes of returning to the White House before he can be subject to any accountability. The fact that that strategy appears to be working, at least with the criminal cases, has many asking questions about whether prosecutors waited to long to charge Trump, giving themselves too narrow a window to put him on trial. Ankush Khardori, former federal prosecutor and senior writer at Politico Magazine, discusses.  March 23, 2024

