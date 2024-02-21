Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report

- Now Playing
Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report05:23
- UP NEXT
'Absolutely absurd': White House connects Ukraine losses to House GOP stalling on aid06:23
Trump faces prospect of asset seizure over payment of massive fraud penalty07:13
Faced with actual example of political persecution, Trump goes uncharacteristically silent03:05
Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses10:29
Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss08:57
'He is a cheat.': Devastating court penalty shatters myth of Trump business savvy for good06:53
Stormy Monday: More than just a hush money case, Trump's first criminal trial gets a date10:00
Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report09:25
As Republican sounds alarm on Russian threat, GOP makes excuses for Trump attacks on NATO06:02
Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial07:32
Livid Kansas City congressman rips thoughts-and-prayers Congress for doing 'nothing at all' on guns05:55
'Full-on, the MAGA party': Election deniers advance as Trump plots RNC takeover07:56
'More important things to do' not likely to save Trump from criminal trial04:58
House Republicans impeach Mayorkas by the margin of a medical absence03:39
Kornacki: 'A great start for Democrats' in NY-3 election to replace Santos03:19
Trump faces potentially crippling week of legal penalties08:18
Hillary Clinton offers advice to President Biden on addressing concerns about his age04:03
'Putting her on notice': Jack Smith losing patience with Judge Cannon in Trump documents case06:50
'Shocking': Hillary Clinton surprised at ease of GOP capitulation to 'puppeteer' Trump05:52
- Now Playing
Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report05:23
- UP NEXT
'Absolutely absurd': White House connects Ukraine losses to House GOP stalling on aid06:23
Trump faces prospect of asset seizure over payment of massive fraud penalty07:13
Faced with actual example of political persecution, Trump goes uncharacteristically silent03:05
Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses10:29
Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss08:57
Play All