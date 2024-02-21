IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report
Feb. 21, 202405:23
    Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report

Alex Wagner Tonight

Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report

05:23

Birth control, same sex marriage, and no-fault divorce are among the likely targets for elimination in a second Trump term if Christian nationalists are able to leverage positions in the administration to impose their priorities. Heidi Przybyla, national investigative correspondent for Politico, discusses new reporting on the major players in the Christian nationalist movement making plans for a potential second Trump term.  Feb. 21, 2024

