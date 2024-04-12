'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law

With national Republicans and their Fox News backers freaking out over the political fallout from Arizona's archaic abortion ban, local Democratic legislators called their bluff by offering a repeal of the 1864 law, only to have state Republicans block the effort and cement their responsibility for the policy. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Alex Wagner about how Democrats intend to show Republicans the true meaning of "will of the people." April 12, 2024