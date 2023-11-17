IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

    04:18

  • Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving' 

    06:37
    'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

    09:01
    Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25

  • 'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

    05:49

  • Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

    10:25

  • Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48

  • Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

    02:53

  • Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

    10:43

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

    03:24

  • 'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

    09:11

  • Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer

    07:22

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34

  • Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

    05:06

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

    03:54

  • Republicans slowly come to realize their abortion rights disaster

    04:53

  • Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

    11:00

  • 'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins

    07:01

  • 'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

    04:15

Alex Wagner Tonight

'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

09:01

Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for President Biden's reelection campaign, urges American voters to take Donald Trump's plans for a potential second term seriously, and shares insights on the Biden campaign's strategy for building support going forward.Nov. 17, 2023

