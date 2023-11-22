IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

  • ‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal

  • 'Peace has become a radical word' Palestinian and Israeli activists on coming together

  • Netanyahu on tentative hostage agreement: ‘Difficult decision, but it is the right decision’

  • 'Hardest decision a government has to make' Israel's Knesset meets on hostage deal

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

  • Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

  • What the tentative Israel-Hamas hostage deal could look like

  • Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

  • Democratic leaders can and should go more directly at Trump's rhetoric, says Sen. Coons

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

  • 'It's not done till it's done' Potential hostage deal is within reach, experts say

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

  • Israel and Hamas nearing deal to free hostages, according to sources

  • The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?

  • Qatari prime minister 'more confident' deal would get Hamas hostages home

  • Deal to release Hamas hostages in exchange for pause in fighting could be reached

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks with Alex Wagner about how his expression of support for Palestinians had drawn the ire of Israel-supporting constituents as well as Israel-supporting special interest groups, how he is working to reconcile opposing perspectives among his constituents, and what advice has for President Biden who is seeing his polling with younger voters and Black voters slipping. Nov. 22, 2023

