  • Trump blue collar act a tougher sell now with anti-labor record

    02:47

  • Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit

    07:30
    'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts

    09:53
    As Trump keeps running his mouth, Jack Smith asks court to crack down

    06:18

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'

    02:34

  • Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

    11:02

  • McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party

    06:51

  • Trial Tetris from Hell! Judge rejects Trump slow-walking as RICO trial schedule takes shape

    06:05

  • A clarifying moment: United Auto Workers demand fair share from Big Three automakers

    06:23

  • Herding cats: Courts wrestle with scheduling Georgia trial of Trump, co-defendants

    07:01

  • Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

    05:42

  • 'Not a shred of evidence': Democrats swat down GOP's impeachment revenge mission for Trump

    07:09

  • 'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

    05:13

  • How to salvage U.S. democracy from the 'tyranny of the minority'

    09:51

  • McCarthy backs bad-faith Biden impeachment boondoggle; GOP revisits 'Benghazi' playbook

    04:33

  • Prosecutors race against Trump media's campaign to corrupt jury pool

    08:41

  • Unsealed report reveals the Georgia special grand juror's secret

    04:32

  • 'His efforts fall short.': Judge stomps on Mark Meadows' bid to take Georgia trial federal

    06:23

  • Follow the money: Fracking billionaires funding anti-renewable energy propaganda cartoons

    04:41

  • 'A new avenue of investigation': Jack Smith's grand jury that indicted Trump reconvenes 

    09:01

Alex Wagner Tonight

New reporting reveals more examples of Donald Trump's mobster-like style of communicating without explicitly saying something incriminating, but there are so many examples of him doing so that it may have lost its utility as a defense. Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor, and George Conway, lawyer and columnist, join Alex Wagner to discuss. Sept. 20, 2023

