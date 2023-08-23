Republican presidential debate live updates: Trump skips face-off in Milwaukee

But America’s political theater has erased and overshadowed this necessary context. “Woke” in the mouths of some conservative Republicans , the MAGA set and their acolytes, has become a battering ram and a battle cry against liberal policies like bodily autonomy, affirmative action and the teaching of America’s true and unvarnished history in classrooms.

See, before it was co-opted by right-wing conservatives , before it became a charged, political, catch-all phrase meaning everything and nothing at once , before it was considered a pejorative, and long before many of you probably ever heard the word, “woke” was part of the Black American lexicon, rooted in the fight for equality and justice.

I want you to keep your ears tuned for one single word: woke . You’ve heard it before, and I’m betting you’ll hear it a lot more tonight. Or at least enough to rankle your nerves. Or maybe mine.

As a former GOP presidential candidate, here's my advice

As former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on Tuesday:

First of all, you have to practice. I did a lot of practicing, but also I, of course, familiarized myself with the issues. As the debates went on, there was one other thing I needed to do. I needed to realize where the cameras were so when I said something I was actually looking at the camera and not looking somewhere else.

You also need to be able to finish a sentence. You don’t want to step on your own line, so you’ve got to have that clipped structure so you don’t leave people saying, "OK, what did that mean?"

What it gets down to is, what’s your vision? How do you excite people? How do you stand out? You can’t manufacture it. You have to look for that moment and when that moment comes, try to knock it out of the ballpark. And then stop saying what you’re saying and let people digest it. Say what you have to say and shut up.