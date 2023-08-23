Republican presidential debate live updates: Trump skips face-off in Milwaukee

What to know
- The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle is scheduled to kick off in Milwaukee tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News.
- Eight GOP contenders will take the stage: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
- Donald Trump has decided not to participate. Instead, an interview he recorded ahead of time with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will air on X, previously known as Twitter, at the same time as the debate.
Keep your ears tuned for this one word at the first GOP debate
I want you to keep your ears tuned for one single word: woke. You’ve heard it before, and I’m betting you’ll hear it a lot more tonight. Or at least enough to rankle your nerves. Or maybe mine.
See, before it was co-opted by right-wing conservatives, before it became a charged, political, catch-all phrase meaning everything and nothing at once, before it was considered a pejorative, and long before many of you probably ever heard the word, “woke” was part of the Black American lexicon, rooted in the fight for equality and justice.
But America’s political theater has erased and overshadowed this necessary context. “Woke” in the mouths of some conservative Republicans, the MAGA set and their acolytes, has become a battering ram and a battle cry against liberal policies like bodily autonomy, affirmative action and the teaching of America’s true and unvarnished history in classrooms.
As a former GOP presidential candidate, here's my advice
As former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on Tuesday:
First of all, you have to practice. I did a lot of practicing, but also I, of course, familiarized myself with the issues. As the debates went on, there was one other thing I needed to do. I needed to realize where the cameras were so when I said something I was actually looking at the camera and not looking somewhere else.
You also need to be able to finish a sentence. You don’t want to step on your own line, so you’ve got to have that clipped structure so you don’t leave people saying, "OK, what did that mean?"
What it gets down to is, what’s your vision? How do you excite people? How do you stand out? You can’t manufacture it. You have to look for that moment and when that moment comes, try to knock it out of the ballpark. And then stop saying what you’re saying and let people digest it. Say what you have to say and shut up.
10 questions Fox News should ask tonight
Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are moderating tonight's debate. They may need some inspiration — and I’m happy to oblige.
It’s safe to assume there will be few curveballs or tough challenges from either of these Rupert Murdoch employees. So here are the questions I'd ask.
For all of the GOP candidates:
All of you had to sign a pledge saying you’ll back the GOP nominee in order to participate in this debate tonight. If Trump is convicted and sentenced to prison ahead of November 2024, but is still the official GOP nominee, will you still support him? Even if he runs from a prison cell?
For all of the GOP candidates except Mike Pence:
If you had been the vice president on Jan. 6, 2021, would you have done what Pence did or what Trump wanted Mike Pence to do?
