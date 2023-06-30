IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Clarence Thomas 'pulled the ladder up behind him' on affirmative action

    08:37
All In

How Clarence Thomas ‘pulled the ladder up behind him’ on affirmative action

08:37

Chris Hayes on Clarence Thomas voting to strike down affirmative action: "One of the things we saw today was a brilliant man—who was able to overcome centuries of institutionalized prejudice, who was able to come from the most unlikely of backgrounds with the help of a system designed to accomplish just that—turn around and pull the ladder up behind him."June 30, 2023

