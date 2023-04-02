IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Peter Beinart: “Soros-backed” is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

Trump and his Republican allies are linking Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to philanthropist George Soros, a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor. Soros responded to GOP attacks this week saying he does not know Bragg nor has he ever donated to his campaign. The claim is not only inaccurate, but it’s also rooted in anti-semitism, says Peter Beinart, Jewish Currents editor-at-large. “They have become so accustomed to this particular way of talking, they don’t realize how dangerous it is,” says Beinart, pointing to the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooter who believed George Soros was controlling the world economy.April 2, 2023

