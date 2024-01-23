New Hampshire primary 2024 live updates: Results, news and analysis

New Hampshire residents are voting today in the country’s first presidential primary of 2024, with the Republican race effectively down to Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, will be hoping to capitalize after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sudden exit from the race. But the former president is the heavy front-runner for his third straight GOP nomination and is coming off a record-setting victory in last week’s Iowa caucuses.

After New Hampshire declined to go along with the Democratic National Committee’s attempt to reshuffle the primary calendar, the party said that convention delegates will be not be awarded to the Democrats on today’s ballot, such as Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. That’s why President Joe Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot, though his allies have launched a write-in campaign.