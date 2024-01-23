New Hampshire primary 2024 live updates: Results, news and analysis

New Hampshire residents are voting today in the country’s first presidential primary of 2024, with the Republican race effectively down to Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, will be hoping to capitalize after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sudden exit from the race. But the former president is the heavy front-runner for his third straight GOP nomination and is coming off a record-setting victory in last week’s Iowa caucuses.
After New Hampshire declined to go along with the Democratic National Committee’s attempt to reshuffle the primary calendar, the party said that convention delegates will be not be awarded to the Democrats on today’s ballot, such as Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. That’s why President Joe Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot, though his allies have launched a write-in campaign.
What to know
- Most polls in New Hampshire close at 7 p.m. ET, but all polls in the state will close by 8 p.m. ET.
- At stake tonight in the GOP race: 22 delegates at the Republican National Convention in July. (None of the 10 delegates at the Democratic National Convention in August will be awarded, since it’s not a party-sanctioned primary.)
- The next action on the presidential primary calendar for Republicans will be on Feb. 8, when Nevada and the Virgin Islands are holding caucuses, and then on Feb. 24, when South Carolina will hold its GOP primary. Democrats will vote in South Carolina on Feb. 3 and then in Nevada three days later.
Republicans are hoping for strong turnout
There are high hopes for turnout today, with New Hampshire’s Republican Party chairman suggesting that the total number of voters might reach 300,000. Independents in New Hampshire can vote in either party’s primary, and Haley is hoping to lean on them to counter Trump’s support among registered Republicans.
The former president, of course, is already spreading lies about New Hampshire’s primaries, falsely claiming that the state allows Democrats to vote in the GOP primary.
What do the polls say about the GOP candidates?
Recent polls conducted since the Iowa caucuses show Trump leading the GOP field by a wide margin. But while he polled strongly among registered Republicans, Haley is winning among independents, though in less dominant numbers than Trump has with Republicans. DeSantis, meanwhile, is polling at a distant third.
Read more from NBC News on how the candidates are polling here.
Why Biden isn’t on the ballot in New Hampshire
The president’s name isn’t on New Hampshire’s primary ballot this year because of an awkward dispute with the Democratic National Committee. Last year at Biden’s behest, the DNC made South Carolina the first primary state for Democrats in 2024, a move that has angered New Hampshire voters who take pride in the state’s long history as the first presidential primary.
New Hampshire is forging ahead with its Democratic primary today nevertheless. But because it is “noncompliant” with the DNC’s new election calendar, the party has said it is “meaningless” and its results will not count.
So although today’s Democratic primary may not technically matter, how Biden fares still carries some importance. As NBC News reports:
[Biden’s] performance against weak opposition from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and self-help author Marianne Williamson will nonetheless be judged as a measure of his political health at a moment when Democrats are already anxious about his campaign.
Some Democrats have promoted a write-in campaign for Biden in lieu of his official appearance on the ballot, and some progressives are planning to write in “cease-fire” instead of the president’s name to try to exert public pressure on him to halt the Israel-Hamas war.
Haley faces pressure to do well tonight
After a disappointing third-place finish in Iowa, the pressure is on for Haley to perform well tonight. Her campaign is banking on New Hampshire’s independent voters — who present a huge opportunity for Haley but are difficult to predict — to show up for her.
A commanding Trump victory tonight, however, could spell the end for Haley’s campaign. She has consistently polled behind Trump in the Granite State (as elsewhere), but her numbers have grown steadily, prompting Trump to launch increasingly vile attacks against her.
Still, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu — a major Haley ally — has tried to temper expectations ahead of tonight’s results. He told ABC’s “Nightline” that Haley’s campaign “always wanted to have a strong second place” in the state — a pretty big walk-back from his comments in December, when he said the state would be “an absolute win” for her.