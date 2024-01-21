'No blueprint’: What it means that Biden’s name will not be on New Hampshire ballot

President Joe Biden will not be on the primary ballot in New Hampshire this week due to frustration over Biden’s decision to make South Carolina the first presidential primary. However, many Democratic voters in the state have still decided to help him win in New Hampshire through a largely unprecedented “write in” campaign, which could have an unpredictable outcome. NBC News’ Mike Memoli joins Jen Psaki to discuss Biden’s expectations and what’s at stake.Jan. 21, 2024