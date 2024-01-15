Iowa caucus 2024 live updates: Latest news, results and analysis

The first electoral event of the 2024 presidential race has arrived.
This evening, Iowans will gather for the state’s Republican presidential caucuses to discuss the remaining GOP candidates — including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — and then voice their preferences.
In a change this year, Iowa Democrats are not using caucus night to discuss candidates, but they will still meet in person to talk about other party business. Democrats will mail out presidential preference cards and announce the results on March 5, better known as Super Tuesday.
What to know
- Iowa historically has enjoyed the spotlight that comes with being the first state in the country to register its preferences during the presidential primary season.
- Unlike primary contests in other states, Iowa residents won’t be going to the ballot box today; instead they will gather in local meetings to talk about the candidates and then pick their presidential preference. The caucusgoers will convene at 8 p.m. ET.
- Up for grabs are 40 delegates at the Republican National Convention, who will be awarded proportionately, in July.
- Trump is the GOP front-runner, and polls show that he could be in for a historic night.
Trump and Ramaswamy’s war of words
Ramaswamy has made clear to Iowans that he supports Trump — but has also told them not to give the former president their own support, because “the system” simply won’t let Trump return to the White House.
After Trump warned this morning (in all caps, of course) that “a vote for Vivek is a wasted vote,” Ramaswamy took to social media himself … and reiterated that he respects Trump “immensely.”
Millions of dollars went into ad spending in Iowa
The campaigns and outside groups poured nearly $105 million into ads in the Hawkeye State, NBC News reported earlier this month, with an estimated $7.5 million in additional spending by the time the caucuses rolled around. Haley’s campaign and her super PAC made the most ad reservations for the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, at a combined cost of $4.5 million.
Coldest caucuses ever?
A dangerous blizzard blanketed the state over the weekend, forcing the candidates to cancel or postpone campaign events or move them online. Frigid temperatures continued into Monday, with the National Weather Service warning of a wind chill of between -35 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit.
It could affect turnout at what might end up as the coldest caucuses in Iowa’s history, even as candidates have urged their supporters not to stay at home.
Coming soon: Kornacki Cam
Why the Iowa caucuses are important
Iowa has been the first state to hold its presidential primary since the 1970s, and it’s seen as a gauge of how much wind is really in a campaign’s sails after months and months of polling. A win in the Hawkeye State can help a candidate gain crucial momentum and media attention, but it’s not a reliable predictor of whether a candidate will go on to secure the nomination.
This time, however, Iowa — along with New Hampshire, whose GOP primary takes place eight days later — is particularly crucial for Haley and DeSantis, both of whom desperately need a win if they want to prove they can actually beat Trump.
How the next eight weeks will test Trump's invincibility
Starting with tonight’s caucuses, Trump faces a precarious eight-week gauntlet of contests, with voters and judges who will test the front-runner’s seeming invincibility.
Between now and the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, Trump will contend with the caucuses, the New Hampshire primary (where Haley poses a threat to him), the Nevada and South Carolina primaries, a ruling in New York’s civil fraud case, a ruling on his federal immunity plea defense, a Supreme Court hearing on the Colorado ballot disqualification case, the start of another defamation trial from E. Jean Carroll and — should his immunity plea fail — the potential start of Jack Smith’s Jan. 6-related trial on March 4.
All of which is to say that a Trump victory in Iowa won’t tell us very much. But the next two months could reveal a great deal ahead of November. Stay tuned.
The final five GOP candidates
Five Republican candidates remain standing: former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy ... and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is also still around somehow.
Trump is widely seen as the presumptive nominee, and since launching his re-election campaign, he has consistently polled ahead of his GOP rivals in Iowa and elsewhere. (He lost Iowa in 2016 to Sen. Ted Cruz but won in 2020 against Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.) Haley and DeSantis, who have lagged far behind Trump in the polls, are hoping for a much-needed boost.
The candidates have spent the past few weeks zipping around the state to meet voters and hold campaign events; DeSantis even hit a milestone in early December, visiting all 99 counties in the state. Time will tell if all that traveling helped.