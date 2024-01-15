Iowa caucus 2024 live updates: Latest news, results and analysis

The first electoral event of the 2024 presidential race has arrived.

This evening, Iowans will gather for the state’s Republican presidential caucuses to discuss the remaining GOP candidates — including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — and then voice their preferences.

In a change this year, Iowa Democrats are not using caucus night to discuss candidates, but they will still meet in person to talk about other party business. Democrats will mail out presidential preference cards and announce the results on March 5, better known as Super Tuesday.