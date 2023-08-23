Highlights from the first 2024 Republican presidential debate on Fox News

NEW UPDATES

Debate shows Trump transformed GOP into party driven by rage Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything Aug. 24, 2023 03:01 As Alex Wagner said on MSNBC's special coverage of the debate moments ago: I was struck in the second hour of the debate by the fact that even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything. When you talk about people's good moments, it's not because they're offering some brilliant vision or showing humor or humanity or charisma. It's like, "Nikki Haley got really mad at Vivek Ramaswamy and said he has no foreign policy experience and it shows." There was a time in American politics when winning wasn't just about who was the angriest, who was the meanest, who landed the punch most directly. It is so clear to me that one of the myriad ways in which Trump has transformed the GOP is by making a party that is driven by rage and is powered by a sense of grievance and injustice. There is no offering of a vision of the country. There is the slamming of Democrats, the "liberal elites," and Joe Biden.





Ramaswamy plays 'snappy podcast host' As Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC's special coverage of the debate moments ago: Ramaswamy certainly was the dominant figure in the debate — for good or for ill. I'm not sure he did himself any favors in terms of people liking him, but he took up the most airtime. It sort of felt like he was the snappy podcast host and everybody was his guests.





They all felt like Trump Cabinet wannabes As Joy Reid said on MSNBC's special coverage of the debate moments ago: I'm not sure what any of them are running for. They all felt like they could be Cabinet members in a Trump administration. None of them struck me personally as somebody who could actually be president. Burgum, I think his name is, seemed like a bored rich guy who has nothing better to do. Christie I thought was going to come off as sort of a bigger figure. I thought he was going to be more of a presence. Ramaswamy sort of seemed like your annoying freshman roommate in college. It's not clear what he was trying to do other than be provocative at every moment he could. And DeSantis was just yelling a lot. I'm not sure why he was yelling a lot, and why he thinks yelling made him seem like he had more stature than he did. Other than Nikki Haley, who seemed like a reasonable Republican politician who kind of made sense, none of them to me even attempted to project the kind of stature a president would have — other than, at times, Mike Pence.





Ramaswamy closes with his recycled '10 Commandments' Ramaswamy's closing remarks spouting a list of right-wing talking points — "there are two genders," "reverse racism is racism," etc. — were pulled directly from a tweet he posted and a speech he's given routinely as of late, about the "10 Commandments" of his campaign. The man had weeks to prep for this moment and the best he could do was regurgitate a tweet. Just send us a link next time, Vivek, and spare us the hysterics.





We learned nothing tonight I feel like there's almost nothing we learned about any of the eight candidates that was truly new, except for those people who discovered that Doug Burgum exists. At most, we learned that Nikki Haley is willing to go after literally everyone else on stage, that everyone hates Vivek Ramaswamy, and that Chris Christie would level with the American people about aliens. What a great use of two hours.





Tim Scott likens teachers unions to segregationists It's hard to explain how offensive Scott's attack on teachers unions just was. He said that those unions are "standing in the schoolhouse door" blocking our children. What?! Segregationist Gov. George Wallace famously stood in the schoolhouse door at the University of Alabama in June 1963 to symbolically object to the admission of Black students Vivian Malone and James Hood to the University of Alabama. It's shameful for a candidate, and a Black candidate from the South at that, to allude to that awful American history and suggest with "schoolhouse door" language that teachers unions are as bad as one of history's most virulent racists. He can't be trying to attract Black voters with such an argument.





UFOs have entered the chat With 15 minutes to go, a question about UFOs made its way into the debate, and it was directed to just one candidate: Chris Christie, who essentially brushed it off as a non-issue. Hard not to wonder whether a question about rising gun deaths among children or, say, the increasing threat of white supremacy in this country would have been more useful.





Ramaswamy calls lagging test scores 'the civil rights issue of our time' Ramaswamy, when answering a question about lagging test scores on what's called "The Nation's Report Card," said he would eliminate the Education Department, and he called the lack of a quality education "the civil rights issue of our time." It's common for Republicans to call one thing or another "the civil rights issue of our time," but the civil rights issue of our time is the same as the civil rights issue of my parents' time and, no matter how old you are, the same as the civil rights issue of your parents' time.





DeSantis vows to invade Mexico on 'Day One.' Yikes. We reached the portion of the evening where candidates are being asked about how harsh their immigration policies would be. One standout moment? Moderator Martha MacCallum asked DeSantis if he would sent U.S. troops into Mexico to "take out fentanyl labs" and "cartels," and DeSantis said he would do so on "Day One." That followed a question in which MacCallum asked whether cartel members crossing the border into the U.S. constitute an "invasion." Read my ReidOut Blog post on how Republicans are using allegations of a Mexican invasion to justify engaging in war-like tactics along the border. It's essentially a pretext to engage in harsh — potentially violent — conduct toward migrants.





Ramaswamy uses far-right language on immigration





Tim Scott promises to finally finish the wall It's a rather unremarkable point to make: The Republican Party now belongs to Donald Trump. But that reality was illustrated once again when Scott argued that America's southern border is our biggest national security threat. Not to worry, though. Scott said we can finish a U.S. border wall for "just" $10 billion, at which point we should spend another $5 billion on military-grade surveillance equipment. Eight years ago, building a wall on the border was a crazy idea. Now even so-called moderate Republicans say they'll finish it.





Haley and Ramaswamy enter the Thunderdome Haley, a former U.N. ambassador, knows her way around a foreign policy discussion. So it's no surprise that she went hard at Ramaswamy over Russia, Ukraine and China. Drawing what felt like some of the biggest applause of the night, Haley lambasted the entrepreneur for his perceived inexperience. You don't have any expertise in this area, she said, "and it shows."





Reminder: Mike Pence was no hero OK, it's great that so many people on stage agree that Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6 when he refused to flip the election for Trump. But let's recall, as I've argued before, that Pence had plenty of opportunities to counter Trump's lies after the 2020 election but instead let things build to a head when he had to take a stand.





Hutchinson says Trump is disqualified under the 14th Amendment Hutchinson is one of two people on the stage who didn't pledge to support Trump if he's convicted. The former Arkansas governor said Trump is morally disqualified for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack and could be legally disqualified under the 14th Amendment. The latter argument has been building steam in recent weeks, but it's really something to hear it brought up in a GOP debate.





DeSantis just caught a Bret Baier beatdown DeSantis tried to pivot the conversation away from Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, pushing his line about the election being about the next presidential inauguration in January 2025, not Jan. 6, 2021. Moderator Bret Baier reminded DeSantis that he's losing to Trump in the polls by a substantial amount, which thus might indicate that the former president is worthy of some discussion. "Former President Trump is beating you by 30 points, 40 points, in some polls," Baier said. New Iowa poll: Trump commands strong lead Aug. 21, 2023 11:04





Tim Scott pledges to fire Merrick Garland Scott pledged to end the "weaponized Department of Justice," and said he would fire Garland if he became president. Garland, of course, will not be attorney general after Biden leaves office unless his successor asks him to stay. That's only rarely happened, which is why candidates do not promise to fire the current president's Cabinet. Because that is not a thing.





Does Fox News read MSNBC?





DeSantis initially refuses to answer Jan. 6 question The moderators asked the candidates to answer whether Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6, 2021, by refusing to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. But DeSantis refused to answer; instead, he tried to talk about the so-called weaponization of the Justice Department. When the moderators confronted him for not answering the question, he responded: "I know." Pence later called on the Florida governor to give a real response. "Mike did his duty," DeSantis begrudgingly responded. "I've got no beef with that."





Pence doubles down on failed 'Trump-Pence' tax cuts Pence reminded the audience of an underrated aspect of the 2024 election: Many parts of the "Trump-Pence" tax cuts from 2017 will expire in 2025. Of course, Pence would extend and add to these tax cuts. But the cuts didn't pay for themselves, didn't boost the economy and didn't create jobs. And there's no reason to think that more supply-side voodoo from Pence or any other Republican will change that.





A very revealing show of hands Fox's Brett Baier asked who on stage would still support Trump as the GOP nominee, even if he was convicted. After a beat, everyone except Hutchinson and Christie raised their hands. Some seemed more hesitant than others, but there you have it.





Pence blames 'defund the police' for homelessness crisis Moderator Martha MacCallum asked Pence if the Trump-Pence administration's covid policies contributed to homelessness in the country and what she called a dramatic increase in crime. Pence said no and blamed calls to "defund the police." Of course, defunding the police was not put into policy in any meaningful way. So how it led to an increase in crime is unknown. Somehow, in his response to the question about homelessness and crime, Pence vowed to get rid of the Department of Education.





Pence outflanks the field on abortion A heated discussion on abortion policy marked one of the first major ideological clashes of the debate. Haley said she was pro-life but called for consensus-building on abortion policy, arguing both that it would be politically impossible to get a federal ban on abortion through the Senate and that it was insensitive to women's experience to get too extreme on restrictions. DeSantis declined to say whether he would support a six-week abortion ban federally (which he backed in his own state), and he seemed to imply that it should be left to states. Then Pence came in and lashed out at both of them as insufficiently committed to abortion activism, claiming that "consensus is the opposite of leadership." Pence has supported a 15-week federal abortion ban. This is a realm where Pence could win evangelical voters — but alienate moderate Republicans.





Candidates stumble on state rights vs. federal power on abortion I'm old enough to remember that one of the biggest conservative arguments in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade's right to an abortion was that it would give the decision back to the states. That would allow both the bans that we've seen spring up and the strengthened protections in states like New Jersey and California. Well, that's way less cut and dry on the debate stage tonight. The candidates were split between those who want to keep the decision at the state level (Burgum and Haley) and those who would be in favor of a federal ban on abortion (Hutchinson, Pence and Scott).





Haley is playing the role of abortion realist Haley stakes her territory on the issue of abortion, declaring she's "unapologetically pro-life" but also saying that "we need to stop demonizing this issue." Says it's "great" the issue has been left to states to sort out. And then parrots conservative misinformation about





Share this -





Christie swings at Ramaswamy Ramaswamy finally went too far. After claiming he was the only candidate on stage who hadn’t been “bought and paid for,” Christie finally swung back, saying he was sick of hearing from a candidate who sounds like “ChatGPT.” Amid fits of laughter, Christie then mocked Ramaswamy for likening himself to Obama at the beginning of the debate when he called himself a skinny guy with a funny last name, slamming both Obama and Ramaswamy as the “same type of amateur.” The exchange was a reminder of the risks of Ramaswamy’s bombastic style — he attracts both positive and negative attention to himself. Christie: Apparently, Trump is very scared of me Aug. 18, 2023 10:41 Share this -





Wow, a climate change question during a Fox News debate Environmentalists have rightly complained in the past about climate issues being ignored at these debates. That Fox News, of all channels, would make a question about climate change and extreme weather the second item shows a remarkable and long overdue rise in salience. Of course, that didn’t mean the candidates were ready for it. DeSantis — without a note of dissent — cut off the “show of hands” request from moderators on whether climate change is caused by humans; Ramaswamy declared it a “hoax;” and Haley blamed China and India. That may work in 2024; we’ll see how it works in the years to come. Share this -





Pence’s hybrid pitch: Embrace Trumpism and traditional GOP values Pence made a pitch to voters on stage tonight: Embrace Trumpism and traditional, pre-Trump Republican values. He boasted about the accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration” on building up the military and the economy, and appointing multiple Supreme Court Justices that set the stage for overturning Roe V. Wade. But he also claims to be the only candidate on stage prepared to talk about reforming Medicare and Social Security — a kind of focus on fiscal discipline and cutting social services that went out of vogue after Trump’s rise to power. This hybrid pitch could make Pence appealing to more old-school conservative donors, but it’s unclear if the base will find it appealing. Share this -





Pence is loose Pence is coming in hot, with a few barbs and glancing blows at his opponents. Touting his conservatism, he addressed a message to his opponents onstage —and “even to one who’s looking on,” presumably a reference to Trump. Then he had a pretty fiery exchange with Ramaswamy over who has a better plan to carry the mantle of conservatism forward. When Ramaswamy said he didn’t understand Pence’s answer, the former VP said: “I’ll go slower this time.” And then Pence went on to take another shot at Ramaswamy, the political neophyte. “Now is not the time for on-the-job training,” Pence said. This is what qualifies as “loose” in the Pence household! Iowa man to Pence: ‘I’m glad they didn’t hang you’ Aug. 12, 2023 02:42 Share this -





Burgum and Haley ignore a surge in domestic production for green energy Burgum tried to say that the money spent in the “Inflation Creation Act” is being sent to China to produce solar panels in factories that burn coal. Haley later added that half of the electric vehicle batteries are being made in China. In actuality, since the Inflation Reduction Act passed “nearly 80 major clean energy manufacturing facilities have been announced, an investment equal to the previous seven years combined, according to the American Clean Power Association.” Share this -





'Anthony, you are fired.' Ron DeSantis took a big swing at favorite conservative punching bag Anthony Fauci tonight. The Florida governor decried Covid lockdowns, which he claimed have damaged the American economy. And without mentioning the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died because of the virus, or the potential lives saved, DeSantis singled out top immunologist Fauci, who advised both Trump and Biden during the pandemic. What Ron didn't talk about? His own record on Covid. Share this -





Haley goes for the jugular on GOP spending hypocrisy Haley tells the crowd that “nobody on stage is telling you the truth,” noting that spending under Trump was as high or higher than in previous Democratic administrations. “Donald Trump added $8 trillion to the national debt,” she declared, accurately. She also went after the emergency Covid spending that was passed at the end of the Trump administration and the way that former members of Congress on stage had voted to raise the national debt. “I think it’s time for an accountant in the White House,” she said, emphasizing her past life as CFO for her family’s business before getting into politics. The applause she got from her lines was definitely louder than I expected after slamming her fellow Republicans. Share this -





Pence brags about helping get Roe v. Wade overturned Pence first responded to a question about the Trump-Pence administration's historic spending with ... a boast about helping to get the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade overturned. He bragged about the Trump White House getting three conservative justices — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to the Supreme Court. Remember: Abortion rights are popular. An NBC News poll from June found 61% of all registered voters disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. Share this -





Ramaswamy borrows from Obama Smiling newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, in introducing himself to a national audience, described himself as a “skinny guy with a funny last name.” Do you remember the last presidential candidate who described himself that way? One Barack Hussein Obama. To borrow another famous political phrase: Vivek, you’re no Barack Obama. Share this -





DeSantis says that he can bring oil prices down. He really can’t. DeSantis has already trotted out the old GOP canard that Republicans can significantly bring down gas prices through more energy production aka drilling for more oil. As I’ve pointed out many times by now, domestic oil production has gone up under Biden to pass the peaks that we saw under Trump. And, let’s not forget, gas prices have gone down tremendously since their peak last year. Share this -





Name from Fani Willis’ indictment welcomes GOP debate audience Before the candidates took the stage, they were welcomed by Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel. You may remember her from such recent hits as defending the RNC for calling the events of Jan. 6, 2021, “legitimate political discourse.” She also testified last year to the House Jan. 6 committee. In that testimony, she revealed that Trump and lawyer John Eastman — last seen being booked in Fulton County, Georgia, this week — phoned her committee about the RNC helping Trump’s “fake elector” scheme. That phone call is now “Act 44” in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment. Share this -





The boos are only making Christie stronger The audience clearly had some feelings about the candidates during the intros. You could hear boos for several candidates: quieter ones for DeSantis and Hutchinson, pretty loud ones for Christie. Share this -





Candidates are on stage, with DeSantis and Ramaswamy in the center The eight candidates have filed out onto the stage. DeSantis and Ramaswamy, the two frontrunners in the polls after Trump, are in the center. Pence and Haley are the next ones out, followed by Christie and Scott, and then Hutchinson and Burgum. Burgum, who suffered an Achilles tear last night during a pick-up basketball game, hobbled to his podium without his crutches. Share this -





Meanwhile, in Georgia ... After being booked at the Fulton County Jail earlier today, Rudy Giuliani has taken a page from Trump’s playbook and gone live on Twitter. The former New York mayor, who was released on a $150,000 bond, has struggled to find local counsel, and he recently appealed to Trump to help pay his legal bills. Also this evening: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ attempt to move his case to federal court. Meadows has argued that the acts he’s charged with in the racketeering indictment were undertaken as part of his role as chief of staff. Willis argues that Meadows’ actions could not have been under those official duties, because the Hatch Act (remember that?) “prohibits employees of the executive branch from engaging in political activity in the course of their work.” (And anyway, she argues, his alleged crimes do not “fall within the scope of a Chief of Staff’s official duties.”) See Georgia defendants’ jail bookings and mug shots Aug. 23, 2023 07:47 Whether or not Meadows is successful in moving the case, though, he won’t be able to avoid a Fulton County booking photo. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones rejected his emergency request to extend the deadline for all defendants to turn themselves in. Like Giuliani and Trump and the other defendants, Meadows has until noon Friday to avoid an arrest warrant being issued. Share this -





Team Trump gets the ‘Do Not Accept Checks’ treatment You know how sometimes you walk into a store and there’s some kind of “Wall of Shame” by the door? The people pictured have typically been caught shoplifting or bounced a check or two. That’s what came to mind when NBC News’ Dasha Burns posted the flier she spotted on a security desk at the debate site. We already knew that Fox News had limited the number of passes available for Trump staffers ahead of the debate, but surrogates could still get into the post-debate “spin room” if invited by a media outlet. It’s unclear why security was apparently prompted to be on the lookout for those three staffers in particular. (Also, did Vivek Ramaswamy’s team print out their own fake credentials? Also also, sorry to Larry Elder staffers!) Trump spokesperson Jason Miller responded in a statement to Burns calling Fox News “tacky and petty” and prompting viewers to watch Trump’s counterprogramming interview with Carlson instead. (Miller also claimed that he’d sent that statement to Burns from inside the debate hall.) Share this -





The debate should reveal if there is any point to this primary The overwhelming majority of the 13 declared candidates running for the GOP presidential nomination have mostly chosen to embrace right-wing nationalist principles while declining to lock horns with Trump. Which begs the question: Why are they running? If Trump is already in a dominant position in the race, and his rival candidates largely find Trump agreeable, then what are they in this for? Some of them, such as DeSantis, might counter that they simply want to improve upon the project Trump began. But many Republican voters already perceive Trump as an effective executive. Tonight is an opportunity for candidates to instigate meaningful debates over policy and principles within the party. But it’s unclear so far if many of them even care about those things. Share this -





Who are the candidates taking the stage tonight? Sure, you're probably pretty familiar with some of the frontrunners like DeSantis, Pence and Ramaswamy. But what about the others, including Hutchinson and Burgum? We've got you covered on all fronts. Check out the profile series below for a deep dive into each of the candidates debating in Milwaukee tonight. Share this -





Will DeSantis stand up to Trump? One of the most important questions of the night is whether DeSantis will dare to criticize Trump (who will not be attending but will almost certainly be a major topic of discussion). There’s reason to be skeptical. Reporters uncovered a memo online detailing the DeSantis political operation’s proposed debate strategy, and it advised DeSantis to defend Trump from criticism from Christie. The debate memo also suggested that DeSantis should praise Trump and critique his candidacy in the gentlest possible terms, by framing the former president as distracted by the indictments. Soon we’ll see whether DeSantis wants to remain submissive or if he wants to take a more pugnacious approach. Share this -





Steve Kornacki: 'We've been here before' with Trump-less debate Steve Kornacki, an NBC News national political correspondent, called on viewers earlier today to recall a previous debate in which Trump didn't participate but loomed heavy nonetheless. "It's the big story tonight. Trump won't be there. But it's worth remembering: We've been here before. So this was January 2016, days before the Iowa caucuses, Trump was leading in the polls, it was a Fox debate, he was miffed at Fox and he said, 'You know what? I'm not showing up.' And just like tonight, he wasn't there, but his presence loomed over the debate." Watch the what happened at the Trump-less debate in 2016: Steve Kornacki previews tonight's debate through 2016 flashbacks Aug. 23, 2023 05:58 Share this -





I worked for a GOP presidential campaign. Here's what I'm watching for tonight. Elise Jordan, an MSNBC political analyst and former policy adviser to Sen. Rand Paul's 2016 presidential campaign, shares her thoughts ahead of tonight's debate. Show more How many candidates proudly and loudly advocate for a national abortion ban?

My contrarian take: Ron DeSantis needs to survive the attacks and stay afloat. He benefits from lowered expectations.

Tim Scott reaps the windfall if DeSantis gets pummeled. He would emerge with his nice guy reputation intact after other candidates did the dirty work.

Vivek Ramaswamy needs to show substance and prove he’s more than the sugar-high, flavor-of-the-month candidate — a tall order since he’s never been on a major debate stage.

Chris Christie will be the most vocal, caustic and compelling Trump critic, so he’s getting attention tonight, albeit attention that currently repels almost two-thirds of the GOP primary electorate who still like Trump. How effectively will Christie be able to make his case against Trump and peel off some of the Trump supporters who are starting to doubt his electability?

Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson need to have a moment, big time, or they both could be out of the race sooner rather than later. Both candidates need a political miracle of a moment akin to Ronald Reagan’s “I am paying for this microphone” to stay in the race. Same with Mike Pence, too.

The most unknown face on the stage, Doug Burgum stands to gain some critical national name ID, especially if he’s on stage with crutches! We’ll see tonight if he’s auditioning for a Cabinet post in the next Republican administration or if he has the elusive political “it” factor.

And I’ll be shocked if Trump surrogates don’t hijack the spin room in some way, shape or form. Share this -





Near the debate, one of Trump’s most public blunders If Republican candidates promise tonight that they know how to grow the economy and add jobs, know that a resounding rebuttal to that fiction exists approximately 30 miles due south from the Milwaukee stage. There lies the town of Mount Pleasant, where in 2018 Trump, then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and leaders of the Taiwanese company Foxconn broke ground on a new manufacturing campus. For a whopping $3 billion in tax credits, Foxconn promised 13,000 new jobs. Then-President Donald Trump and then-Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, left, and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, right, participate in a groundbreaking event for a Foxconn facility in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. Evan Vucci / AP file Five years later, roughly 1,000 workers are employed at the site, far shy of the job initially promised, reports The Washington Post. Its signature glass globe sits largely empty. Within a year of the groundbreaking, Foxconn was already backtracking on building a factory. Fortunately, Walker’s Democratic successor, Tony Evers, was able to reduce the tax credits after Trump left the White House to “merely” $80 million for 1,500 jobs. Unfortunately, by then state and local governments were already in the midst of spending some $500 million to acquire and develop the land. As The American Prospect’s David Dayen notes, “This is what the last 40 years of what passed in America for government-directed economic development looked like.” Even many Democrats adopted this “business knows best” strategy, though that’s finally changed under President Joe Biden and the Inflation Reduction Act. But both establishment Republicans like Walker and faux-populists like Trump still cheer giving away loads of money to businesses with no strings attached. (Walker is now president of Young America’s Foundation, a co-sponsor of tonight’s debate.) And on the debate stage tonight, we’ll likely hear Republicans espouse this failed doctrine again. Share this -





Copied

Copied

Copied

Copied

Copied

