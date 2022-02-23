President Biden imposed new sanctions against Russia to counter Putin's 'invasion' of Ukraine. It comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken shut down plans for a meeting this week with his Russian counterpart. Meantime, Biden announced he’s deploying more troops to protect NATO allies in Eastern Europe.Feb. 23, 2022
Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine
05:30
Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine
03:06
Now Playing
WH unveils sanctions against Russia
04:55
UP NEXT
White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions