IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

    05:30

  • Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    WH unveils sanctions against Russia

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions

    05:26

  • Trump on Putin invasion plan: ‘This is genius’

    08:54

  • U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions

    11:12

  • Ukraine is a real country

    09:03

  • World leaders respond to Putin

    09:16

  • Blinken cancels meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:53

  • David Ignatius: We’re watching a slow motion march toward all-out war

    08:30

  • A Russian invasion could lead to 1-5 million new refugees

    05:09

  • Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians

    02:43

  • Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies

    01:40

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

    03:21

  • McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin

    02:02

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally

    06:58

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

    05:43

  • Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’

    06:24

  • Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008

    02:14

  • EU to activate cyber response unit as Ukraine warns of potential cyber attacks

    04:50

11th Hour

WH unveils sanctions against Russia

04:55

President Biden imposed new sanctions against Russia to counter Putin's 'invasion' of Ukraine. It comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken shut down plans for a meeting this week with his Russian counterpart. Meantime, Biden announced he’s deploying more troops to protect NATO allies in Eastern Europe.Feb. 23, 2022

  • Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

    05:30

  • Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    WH unveils sanctions against Russia

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions

    05:26

  • Trump on Putin invasion plan: ‘This is genius’

    08:54

  • U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions

    11:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All