11th Hour

Trump legal problems stack up

04:35

A New York jury finds the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud. Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenas election officials in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. And the January 6th committee chair says the panel expects to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Veteran federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade breaks down Trump’s tough day.Dec. 7, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

