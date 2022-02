The House Oversight Committee is opening an investigation into the 15 boxes of documents that were taken from the White House by former President Trump. It comes as the Jan. 6th panel obtains records showing a gap in Trump’s phone calls on the day of the riot. Meantime, the inflation rate rises 7.5% marking the fastest pace in 40 years. Plus, Russia starts massive military drills near the Ukraine border, stirring fears of an invasion.Feb. 11, 2022