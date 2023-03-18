IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

One-on-One with Jinkx Monsoon

11:45

Tennessee became the first state to restrict drag shows, a move advocates say discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. Stephanie Ruhle sits down with actress, singer and two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon to talk about it all.March 18, 2023

