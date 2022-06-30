IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    More 1/6 security concerns revealed

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone

    05:30

  • The Last Thing: Rudy Slaps Back

    03:16

  • After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion

    06:16

  • Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

    04:55

  • TX valedictorian reflects on end of Roe

    05:09

  • The Last Thing: Knowing Roe

    02:05

  • Next steps for states in post-Roe America

    04:57

  • Political ramifications of overturning Roe

    06:11

  • Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote

    03:51

  • Kinzinger: Stand for truth & reject the lies

    03:08

  • Divergent steps on guns in America

    03:47

  • Trump’s pressure campaign on DOJ officials

    05:54

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

  • Preview of 1/6 committee’s final June hearing

    03:13

  • Jan. 6th Committee witnesses testify about threats and intimidation

    08:21

  • Jan. 6th Committee focuses on the pressure on states

    09:16

  • Doubt casted on Uvalde Police response

    05:32

  • Ben Stiller meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    03:14

11th Hour

More 1/6 security concerns revealed

08:23

This week’s Jan. 6 testimony included revelations about an alleged conformation between Donald Trump and the Secret Service. Carol Leonnig and Clint Watts join to talk about it.June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    More 1/6 security concerns revealed

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone

    05:30

  • The Last Thing: Rudy Slaps Back

    03:16

  • After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion

    06:16

  • Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

    04:55

  • TX valedictorian reflects on end of Roe

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All