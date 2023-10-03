IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    LeVar Burton talks importance of Banned Books Week

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    09:15

  • Trump’s $250 million civil fraud trial begins

    04:37

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    00:30

  • Friday Nightcap: 2024 Presidential race

    11:50

  • President Biden warns of threats to democracy

    04:24

  • The Last thing: The sphere is here

    02:36

  • One-on-one with banned book author Lesléa Newman

    05:39

  • One-on-one with author Walter Isaacson

    09:41

  • New York Judge ruled Donald Trump committed fraud

    03:08

  • Former Columbia University OB-GYN sentenced for abusing patients

    06:25

  • Judge orders jurors’ identities be kept secret during trials in Georgia election case

    04:06

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    08:04

  • Friday Nightcap: The Fight for Democracy

    10:08

  • The Last Thing: Rescued at Sea Reunion

    02:03

  • Striking Hollywood writers could be closer to a deal with studios

    04:04

  • Rupert Murdoch announces he’ll step down from Fox and News corporations

    02:28

  • The Montana Governor’s race has a new Democratic candidate, Ryan Busse

    04:50

  • United States Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol Hill

    04:04

  • Impact of the migrant crisis on the 2024 election

    09:18

11th Hour

LeVar Burton talks importance of Banned Books Week

06:09

Banned Books Week kicks off as schools and public libraries are targeted across the country. This year’s Honorary Chair, LeVar Burton talks about the importance of having unrestricted access to books.Oct. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    LeVar Burton talks importance of Banned Books Week

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    09:15

  • Trump’s $250 million civil fraud trial begins

    04:37

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    00:30

  • Friday Nightcap: 2024 Presidential race

    11:50

  • President Biden warns of threats to democracy

    04:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All