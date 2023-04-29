IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike

    08:11
    Russian Missile Strike Hits Apartment Building While Ukrainians Slept

    08:57

  • Rhodes: ‘Astonishing’ that a 21-year-old who publicly said 'such crazy things’ had classified access

    07:19

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

    05:45

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • 'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine

    04:58

  • Rhodes: Gershkovich arrest making other journalists’ jobs more difficult in Russia, a ‘huge loss’

    00:59

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukrainian armed forces are motivated

    05:58

  • How Russian propaganda went from fringey social media to Fox News

    06:28

  • Ukraine brings home 130 soldiers in Easter prisoner exchange

    02:42

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Alleged leaker treating classified docs ‘like a game’ is ‘certainly very chilling’

    07:39

  • Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11

  • Evidence suggests Russians are stealing art from Ukraine

    01:44

  • Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO

    04:50

  • Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine

    06:09

  • Mehdi debates ex-Iraq hawk on whether Bush should be arrested

    15:31

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

    11:59

  • DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments

    08:16

  • DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

11th Hour

At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike

08:11

These were the largest Russian missile strikes in nearly two months, which hit residential areas in two cities. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses the latest attack – and Ukraine’s impending counteroffensive.April 29, 2023

