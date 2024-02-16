IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership
Feb. 16, 202407:33
  • Now Playing

    'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

  • Special counsel Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump bid to delay election trial

    03:42

  • 'Inflation is sticky as hell': Prices rise more than expected in January, posing challenge for Biden

    07:22

  • 'This is all about appeasing Donald Trump': House GOP impeaches Mayorkas, without clear evidence

    07:12

  • 'This is something Biden can replicate.': Suozzi wins special election, shrinking House GOP majority

    07:49

  • Trump’s mass deportation agenda: 'It’s not the border… it’s mean-spirited white nationalist thread'

    06:48

  • 'Here we are talking about a circus': Trump trials dominate talk of 2024 race

    10:19

  • ‘Emotionally rewiring’ on the economy: What’s really worrying Americans

    09:01

  • ‘Who do you want flying the plane?’: The choice between Biden vs. Trump

    11:27

  • Why U.S. Supreme Court justices avoided insurrection question in Trump Colorado ballot case

    10:32

  • ‘That was angry Biden we saw’: Biden defiant against Special Counsel report claims

    10:36

  • ‘Supreme Court justices must have their track suits on’: Arguments on Trump ballot eligibility begin

    06:53

  • ‘He ain’t up to this job’: Reed Galen on Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership

    07:34

  • Is ‘economy’ code for life? Why Americans are feeling down on the economy

    05:50

  • ‘An airtight ruling’: Federal appeals court denies Trump’s immunity claims

    11:54

  • ‘Parents must change their behavior’: Mother of school shooter convicted

    06:44

  • 'The power of Trump and his allies’: Senate GOP poised to block border bill

    09:43

  • ‘Biden has 9 months to tell the story’: The struggle to reach voters on the economy

    07:04

  • Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

    04:23

11th Hour

'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

07:33

Republican dysfunction on the Hill deepens as members prepare to leave for the Presidents’ Day recess. And when lawmakers return, they face several critical priorities, including a March 1 government funding deadline. We get perspective from Reed Galen and former Congresswoman Donna Edwards.Feb. 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

  • Special counsel Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump bid to delay election trial

    03:42

  • 'Inflation is sticky as hell': Prices rise more than expected in January, posing challenge for Biden

    07:22

  • 'This is all about appeasing Donald Trump': House GOP impeaches Mayorkas, without clear evidence

    07:12

  • 'This is something Biden can replicate.': Suozzi wins special election, shrinking House GOP majority

    07:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All