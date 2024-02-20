IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges
Feb. 20, 202405:53

  • “Can you imagine Lincoln hawking Abe Lincoln high tops?”: Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death “could provide momentum” for aid to Ukraine

    04:33

  • “He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case

    10:09

  • 'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

  • Special counsel Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump bid to delay election trial

    03:42

  • 'Inflation is sticky as hell': Prices rise more than expected in January, posing challenge for Biden

    07:22

  • 'This is all about appeasing Donald Trump': House GOP impeaches Mayorkas, without clear evidence

    07:12

  • 'This is something Biden can replicate.': Suozzi wins special election, shrinking House GOP majority

    07:49

  • Trump’s mass deportation agenda: 'It’s not the border… it’s mean-spirited white nationalist thread'

    06:48

  • 'Here we are talking about a circus': Trump trials dominate talk of 2024 race

    10:19

  • ‘Emotionally rewiring’ on the economy: What’s really worrying Americans

    09:01

  • ‘Who do you want flying the plane?’: The choice between Biden vs. Trump

    11:27

  • Why U.S. Supreme Court justices avoided insurrection question in Trump Colorado ballot case

    10:32

  • ‘That was angry Biden we saw’: Biden defiant against Special Counsel report claims

    10:36

  • ‘Supreme Court justices must have their track suits on’: Arguments on Trump ballot eligibility begin

    06:53

  • ‘He ain’t up to this job’: Reed Galen on Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership

    07:34

  • Is ‘economy’ code for life? Why Americans are feeling down on the economy

    05:50

  • ‘An airtight ruling’: Federal appeals court denies Trump’s immunity claims

    11:54

11th Hour

'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

05:53

Trump vows to appeal the civil fraud verdict threatening his business empire in New York, as his lawyers in Florida are expected to argue that the classified documents case should be dismissed. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner breaks down what to expect this week.Feb. 20, 2024

  • “Can you imagine Lincoln hawking Abe Lincoln high tops?”: Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death “could provide momentum” for aid to Ukraine

    04:33

  • “He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case

    10:09

  • 'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All