The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/23/17

Swalwell: Dems demand Nunes evidence by Friday

Intel member Eric Swalwell tells Lawrence O'Donnell he and the other Democratic committee members gave Devin Nunes an ultimatum: either provide them with the same information Nunes gave Ryan and Trump, or they will have to re-evaluate where the investigation goes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
3 hours 19 min ago
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
4 hours 29 min ago
Hayes: Trump doesn’t want or care about AHCA
2 hours 56 min ago
Crowley: GOP ‘at war right now amongst themselves’
5 hours 28 min ago
Rep. Walker to GOP: ‘Turn in your card’ if you can’t support ACHA
5 hours 36 min ago
Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
Trump’s parade of evasions and falsehoods
Bernie Sanders will vote against Neil Gorsuch
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL