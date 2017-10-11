The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/11/17

Steve Bannon warned President Trump about the 25th Amendment

Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman joins Lawrence O'Donnell with more on his explosive report that White House aides fear Trump is "unstable" and that Steve Bannon doubts Donald Trump will finish out his term. David Frum, David Cay Johnston, & Jason Johnson also join. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Trump cabinet official under fire for spending
6 hours 13 min ago
Trump says, 'I hate everyone in the White House': Vanity Fair
5 hours 17 min ago
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity
3 hours 38 min ago
Maddow: Bad leadership turned Puerto Rico crisis into catastrophe
3 hours 33 min ago
Melber calls out Zuckerberg for 'virtual' Puerto Rico trip
5 hours 41 min ago
Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
Matthews: Trump needs to stay out of stupid wars
Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
Is Silicon Valley prepared for Russian interference in 2018?
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL