The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/21/17

Officials: No policy from Trump on Russian vote attacks

Government cybersecurity and intelligence officials say they haven't received directions from Trump about stopping Russian meddling in future elections, and that Russia targeted 21 election systems in 2016. Malcolm Nance and David Frum join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

