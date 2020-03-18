From 'hoax' to war: Reversing course, Trump invokes 'war' powers to combat coronavirus

As U.S. cases of coronavirus approach 8,000 across all 50 states, the pandemic is swiftly changing everyday life, rattling the financial markets and closing schools in 38 states. The impact clearly marks an inflection point in Washington, where Pres. Trump shifted from downplaying to the threat to declaring himself a "wartime" leader, while the Senate passes new legislation to boost testing and coverage for sick leave, as MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the public health crisis.