Ari Melber: Trump's pardon using 'intimidation of the law' reaches 'new low'

President Trump has announced he is using his pardon power to commute the sentences of eleven convicted individuals, including top Republicans, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and a billionaire convicted of 98 counts of racketeering and fraud. The pardons come as Trump’s DOJ faces one of the greatest controversies over cutting the prison time for Trump’s convicted aide. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump’s blatant “political and messaging pardons” only “favor the rich and famous” and have “hit a new low for this total breakdown of justice in the pardon process.”