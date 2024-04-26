IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment
April 26, 202411:28

    'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment

    11:28
'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment

11:28

An MSNBC prime time panel share overall assessments of the arguments presented to the Supreme Court today on the question of whether "presidential immunity" protects Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his role in the January 6 insurrection, and the brazen manner in which some of the partisan justices showed their willingness to manipulate the case to Donald Trump's benefit. April 26, 2024

