The Rachel Maddow Show 05/19/17

Trump-Russia probe turns to White House adviser as it speeds up

Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow on another busy news day about new reporting that the Trump-Russia investigation has moved to a White House adviser close to Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
5 hours 17 min ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
8 hours 1 min ago
Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe
4 hours 2 min ago
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
7 hours 23 min ago
Debate prep video shows Hillary practicing how to avoid Trump hug
3 hours 17 min ago
Sen. Warner: 'Outrageous' that Trump called Comey a 'nut job'
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump obstructed justice
How Trump described Muslims on the trail
GOP Rep: Some things about Trump admin. ‘give me pause’
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL