The Rachel Maddow Show 09/19/17

Mueller office interviewed Rod Rosenstein on Comey firing: WSJ

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about breaking news that special counsel investigators interviewed Assistant A.G. Rod Rosenstein about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vs. the world at the United Nations
3 hours 58 min ago
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
1 hour 53 min ago
Lawrence: Why Trump's UN speech is most dangerous in history
2 hours 12 min ago
Trump paying legal bills with RNC donor money
3 hours 12 min ago
Dangerous Hurricane Maria hurtles toward Puerto Rico
3 hours 1 min ago
Sherman on Trump UN speech: 'Dangerous' where U.S. is headed
The last stand for Obamacare
Congressman arrested at Trump Tower DACA protest
Blumenthal on Manafort: We should subpoena him
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL