The Rachel Maddow Show 10/12/17

DoJ argues Trump doesn't have to preserve presidential records

Rachel Maddow looks at the idiosyncrasies of Donald Trump's legal team, as well as an argument being made in court by the Justice Department that Trump is not bound by the Presidential Records Act to preserve materials from his time in the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Trump might interview with Mueller
5 hours 16 min ago
Maxine Waters: 'We should be moving on impeachment'
4 hours 28 min ago
What it's really like on the ground in Puerto Rico
4 hours 3 min ago
Matthews: Paul Ryan chickened out on Las Vegas
4 hours 39 min ago
How Trump gets those great golf scores
3 hours 46 min ago
Does Trump's 'shadow' cabinet work at Fox News?
Trump rages against Puerto Rico, media, Congress
Fmr. NFL player: 'Unconstitutional' to demand players stand during anthem
Gov. Malloy on gun control: Let's make America safer
Experts Say Trump Order Could Upend Health Care System

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL